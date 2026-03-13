Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Hold Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bumble from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bumble from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.41.

Bumble Stock Up 34.2%

BMBL opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Bumble has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $429.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.79. Bumble had a negative net margin of 72.74% and a positive return on equity of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Bumble’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bumble will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 14.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Bumble by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Bumble by 3.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc operates a technology platform designed to facilitate social and professional connections through its suite of apps, most notably the flagship Bumble dating app. The company’s core premise is to empower users—particularly women—to make the first move, helping to reshape traditional dating dynamics. In addition to its dating function, Bumble offers mode-switching features that allow users to find friends through “Bumble BFF” or pursue professional networking opportunities via “Bumble Bizz.”

Beyond the Bumble app, the company also owns and operates Badoo, a social discovery platform with a substantial global footprint, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

