AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AeroVironment from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $391.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.78.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $408.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.94 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 13.93%.AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.
In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $50,184.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,014.48. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.60, for a total value of $367,232.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,847.60. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat and commentators highlight a value entry / technical bottom after the March selloff, noting institutional accumulation and a still?large backlog that could support a rebound. AeroVironment Touches Down On Value Opportunity
- Positive Sentiment: Several firms kept Buy/Overweight ratings even while trimming price targets, signaling analyst conviction that upside remains once near?term headwinds clear. Analyst notes (Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: Q3 results showed revenue up ~143% YoY (~$408M) but missed revenue and EPS estimates; FY?2026 EPS guidance was trimmed to $2.75–$3.10 — strong growth but weaker near?term visibility. Q3 miss and outlook (Yahoo)
- Neutral Sentiment: Backlog and demand signals remain constructive (record backlog cited), which supports medium?term revenue prospects if contract timing stabilizes. QuiverQuant earnings/opinion summary
- Negative Sentiment: Contract uncertainty: reports of the Space Force SCAR program stop?work/possible termination create ~$1.4–1.7B of backlog risk and were a major reason for the recent selloff. SCAR contract uncertainty
- Negative Sentiment: Financing risk: disclosure of a $727M notes issuance raises leverage, tightens covenants and increases liquidity risk — a new material consideration for investors. Notes issuance risk (TipRanks)
- Negative Sentiment: Legal & insider headline risk: Pomerantz launched an investor probe and the CFO disclosed a small sale of shares — both raise short?term headline noise. Pomerantz investigation (PR Newswire) CFO Form 4
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data in the feeds looks inconsistent (reported as 0/NaN) — no clear short squeeze signal from the available data. Short interest notes (Benzinga)
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.
The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.
