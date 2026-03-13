Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,604 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $12,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 427.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 70.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth $73,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.67 and a 12 month high of $75.99.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Enterprises news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 8,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $566,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,175.49. This trade represents a 33.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $809,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,449.20. This trade represents a 76.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,750 shares of company stock worth $2,349,450. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.