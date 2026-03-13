Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 9,564 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $15,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 40.2% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 47,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $3,164,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,082.36. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 217,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $14,941,608.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 829,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,950,966.96. The trade was a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 379,928 shares of company stock worth $26,170,764 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

