Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stock Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,221,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,388 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $591,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,720,020,000 after buying an additional 998,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,325,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,995,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,224,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,595,478,000 after purchasing an additional 279,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,068,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,920,862,000 after purchasing an additional 443,738 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $2,836,310,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total value of $14,244,793.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,429,487. This represents a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,364.70. The trade was a 22.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $202.67 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $231.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.63 and its 200-day moving average is $186.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

