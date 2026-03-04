Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736,514 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 292,251 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $909,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,897,335,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 31,595.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $555,666,000 after buying an additional 1,736,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,282,984,000 after buying an additional 1,349,746 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,125,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $988,676,000 after buying an additional 646,039 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,425,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,808,730,000 after buying an additional 581,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $307.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.45 and its 200 day moving average is $349.63. The stock has a market cap of $211.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $387.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $395.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.73.
In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $2,820,301.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. This trade represents a 46.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total transaction of $8,346,340.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,480.14. The trade was a 75.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Board raises dividend 16% to $0.95 quarterly, signaling confidence in cash flow and earnings; management also reiterated double?digit EPS growth guidance, which supports total?return appeal for income investors. American Express Board Authorizes 16 Percent Increase in Common Shares Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: AmEx is highlighted as a winner in coverage of high?yield savings and cash products — a reminder that its deposit and consumer?cash products can attract low?cost funding and support NII (net interest income). Product placement in consumer finance roundups can help deposit flows and margins. 3 Clear Winners When Exploring High-Yield Savings Accounts
- Positive Sentiment: Marketing/brand activation: American Express will sponsor the Amex x CARBONE BEACH pop?up during Miami Grand Prix weekend — a high?visibility hospitality tie?in that supports premium cardmember engagement and incremental spend from affluent customers. Major Food Group and American Express to host CARBONE BEACH during FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX Weekend
- Neutral Sentiment: AmEx plans a new global headquarters at 2 World Trade Center — a long?term bet on talent, brand and scale in NYC. Investors will weigh the strategic benefits against near?term capital/lease costs; impact on margins is uncertain but it signals long?term commitment to growth. American Express Plans New World Trade Center HQ To Support Growth Narrative
- Neutral Sentiment: Options?market activity has picked up interest in AXP, which can presage higher short?term volatility or reflect directional bets by traders; this is a market?signal to monitor but not a fundamental change. Do Options Traders Know Something About AXP Stock We Don’t?
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader context piece referencing Berkshire/HNW moves included AXP in a round?up; Buffett?related coverage is background market color rather than company?specific news for AmEx investors. How Berkshire Hathaway Performed During Buffett’s Final Quarter (AXP)
American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.
American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.
