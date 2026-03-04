Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 24,687 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,687 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $808,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.68.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 22,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.56, for a total value of $12,424,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 84,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,404,976.52. This trade represents a 20.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,982.40. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $507.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.70%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

