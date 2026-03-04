Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,558,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 247,112 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $851,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 56.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $2,180,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Argus dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total value of $241,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 125,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,885,657.60. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total value of $306,436.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. This represents a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 692,300 shares of company stock worth $150,426,595 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $218.53 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $274.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $240.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 42.02%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.