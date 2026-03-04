Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,335,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579,117 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $925,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 302.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Argus raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.47%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Featured Articles

