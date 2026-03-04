CI Investments Inc. Acquires 162,100 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 548,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,100 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $36,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 4,800.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 83.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $95.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 13th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded DexCom from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.98. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $89.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 17.94%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.