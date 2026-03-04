Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Stock Holdings Cut by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,526 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 52.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 78,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 249.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,415,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $1,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,620. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $1,447,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,308 shares in the company, valued at $92,999,775.32. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 309,280 shares of company stock worth $43,935,470 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $147.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.27. The firm has a market cap of $183.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

