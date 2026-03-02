J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,441,942 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the January 29th total of 1,071,313 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,632 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 217.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,632 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 217.4 days.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

JSNSF opened at $4.70 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc is one of the United Kingdom’s leading food and grocery retailers, operating a network of supermarkets and convenience stores across England, Scotland and Wales. Founded in 1869 by John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann, the company has grown from a single dairy shop in Drury Lane, London, into a diversified retail group serving millions of customers each week. In addition to its flagship Sainsbury’s supermarkets, the business operates smaller Sainsbury’s Local outlets to cater to urban and high-street shoppers.

The company’s core offerings include a wide range of fresh and packaged food products, household essentials and general merchandise.

