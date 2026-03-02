Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 49,362 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the January 29th total of 77,467 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,031 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,031 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Heineken Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HKHHF opened at $85.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.54. Heineken has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $86.08.

About Heineken

Heineken NV is a global brewing company based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, with American Depositary Receipts trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol HKHHF. Founded in 1864 by Gerard Adriaan Heineken, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading brewers, offering a diversified portfolio of beers, ales and cider brands.

The company’s product lineup spans international flagship beers such as Heineken®, Amstel® and Desperados®, as well as regional and specialty brands like Tiger®, Sol®, Birra Moretti® and Strongbow® cider.

