Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.4180, with a volume of 27175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Repsol from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Repsol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14 billion. Repsol had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repsol SA will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Repsol is a Spanish integrated energy company engaged across the full oil and gas value chain and increasingly in low?carbon energy businesses. Its core activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream operations such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading and logistics, and downstream refining, petrochemicals, and fuel marketing. The company also supplies lubricants, specialty chemicals and related industrial products, and operates a widespread network of retail fuel stations and convenience services.

Founded in 1987, Repsol has grown from a national refiner into a global energy player through international exploration, production projects and commercial expansion.

