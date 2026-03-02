Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 1152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on IPXHY shares. Nomura upgraded Inpex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Inpex to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IPXHY
Inpex Stock Performance
Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 19.53%.
About Inpex
INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.
INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inpex
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
- A Rockefeller Moment Is Unfolding in Rare Earths
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.