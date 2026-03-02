Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 1152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPXHY shares. Nomura upgraded Inpex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Inpex to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 19.53%.

INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.

