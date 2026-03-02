Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.87 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 207711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$703.74 million, a PE ratio of -15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Ensign Energy Services Inc offers services in drilling and well servicing, oil sands coring, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, equipment rentals, transportation, wireline services, and production testing services. Ensign produces enhanced drilling with the help of its proprietary automated drilling rigs. The automated drilling rigs are built for improved safety and a reduced environmental footprint. Most of the company’s revenue is derived from the United States and Canada.

