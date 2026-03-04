Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in February

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,475,964 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the January 29th total of 1,986,309 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,459.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,459.9 days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. Stillfront Group AB has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $0.86.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stillfront Group AB (publ) is a Stockholm?based holding company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of free-to-play online and mobile game studios. Through its platform, Stillfront offers strategic support in live operations, user acquisition and monetization to a diverse portfolio of games spanning genres such as strategy, simulation and role-playing. The company’s business model emphasizes long-term player engagement and recurring revenue streams generated by in-game purchases and events.

Founded in 2010, Stillfront has pursued a roll-up strategy, completing a series of studio acquisitions to build scale and diversify its product lineup.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.