eCash (XEC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $142.02 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. eCash has a market cap of $142.02 million and $4.19 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002644 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,809.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.89 or 0.00646009 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00020921 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000017 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. eCash’s total supply is 20,000,489,047,580 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,448,422,580 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official message board is e.cash/blog. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
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