eCash (XEC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $142.02 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. eCash has a market cap of $142.02 million and $4.19 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Arweave (AR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,809.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.89 or 0.00646009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00020921 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. eCash’s total supply is 20,000,489,047,580 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,448,422,580 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official message board is e.cash/blog. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC announced the start of a rebranding campaign that is set to coincide with the launch of a new project – eCash – aiming at redefining digital money. The Bitcoin ABC project officially changed its name to eCash and the token was renamed from BCHA to XEC on July 1 2021 at 12 PM UTC. As stated in the renewed website, eCash is the natural continuation of the Bitcoin Cash project, which is led by Amaury Sechet, a former Facebook engineer and Bitcoin pioneer, who has had a significant impact on the development of Bitcoin and is the creator of Bitcoin Cash. Sechet parted ways with Roger Ver in 2020 and created Bitcoin ABC to realize Nakamoto’s original plan of building a cryptocurrency that might be as usable as cash. After dedicating over a year of work to the project, Amaury is relaunching Bitcoin ABC as eCash, which, to date, is the only project aiming to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. Realizing the vision of the US economist Milton Friedman, eCash follows through on key promises such as the innovative Avalanche consensus layer while also introducing concepts never before seen in a Bitcoin project, such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. Telegram, Discord, ?Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, GitHub, Reddit, Medium”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

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