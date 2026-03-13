BOOK OF MEME 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.31 Million (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, BOOK OF MEME has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. BOOK OF MEME has a total market cap of $32.46 million and $17.31 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About BOOK OF MEME

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,866,878,999 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official website is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1.

Buying and Selling BOOK OF MEME

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,866,879,030.301697. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00042749 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 327 active market(s) with $13,169,439.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOK OF MEME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOK OF MEME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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