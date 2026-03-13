Grok (GROK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.06 Million

Grok (GROK) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Grok has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $192.91 thousand worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grok has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Grok token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grok alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Grok

Grok’s launch date was November 4th, 2023. Grok’s total supply is 6,594,615,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. The official website for Grok is grokoneth.meme. Grok’s official Twitter account is @i/communities/1995220435558932482. The Reddit community for Grok is https://reddit.com/r/grokmemeculture and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grok

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (grokoneth.meme) (GROK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok (grokoneth.meme) has a current supply of 6,594,615,419.056528 with 6,318,891,419.056528 in circulation. The last known price of Grok (grokoneth.meme) is 0.00046223 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $149,552.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://grokoneth.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.