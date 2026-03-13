Radio One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Issues Earnings Results

Radio One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Radio One had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $97.83 million during the quarter.

Radio One Stock Down 19.3%

NASDAQ UONEK traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.65. 8,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.41. Radio One has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Radio One in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radio One

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONEK. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Radio One by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 5,083,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 58,732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Radio One by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,165,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 382,559 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Radio One by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radio One

(Get Free Report)

Radio One (NASDAQ: UONEK), doing business as Urban One, Inc, is a leading media company focused on serving African-American and urban audiences across the United States. The company operates a diversified portfolio of radio broadcasting properties, digital platforms and outdoor advertising assets. Its radio division comprises a network of stations in major U.S. markets, where it delivers music programming, news, cultural content and community outreach initiatives.

Founded in 1980 by industry pioneer Cathy Hughes, Radio One completed its initial public offering in 1999, becoming one of the first African-American-controlled firms listed on a major U.S.

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