Sleepless AI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.06 Million (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Sleepless AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sleepless AI has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sleepless AI has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sleepless AI Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessailab.com.

Buying and Selling Sleepless AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 505,124,998.33 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.02277684 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $27,104,834.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessailab.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sleepless AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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