Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Receives $104.74 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.1053.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBRK shares. Stephens started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th.

Get Rubrik alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rubrik

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.36. Rubrik has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $350.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In other news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $812,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,515.68. This trade represents a 80.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,353,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 489,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,150,625.94. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,378 shares of company stock worth $19,381,131. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rubrik by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 31.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 24.3% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.