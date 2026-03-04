Ciena (CIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Ciena to post earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $1.3953 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.59%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $332.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.50 and a 200-day moving average of $202.00. Ciena has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $365.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $5,300,631.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 91,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,747,625.85. This trade represents a 18.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 11,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.82, for a total value of $2,741,522.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 49,475 shares in the company, valued at $11,370,344.50. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $35,894,992. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Ciena by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Ciena by 14.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Evercore set a $330.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ciena to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $250.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $213.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ciena from $138.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

