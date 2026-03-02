Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Short Interest Up 32.3% in February

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,157,996 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the January 29th total of 5,411,829 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,514 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,727.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,514 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,727.9 days.

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

IBIDF opened at $59.12 on Monday. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $61.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.20.

About Ibiden Co.,Ltd.

Ibiden Co, Ltd., founded in 1912 and headquartered in Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture, Japan, is a diversified manufacturing company with a core focus on electronics, automotive and environmental technology. Originally established as a specialist in fiber and paper-based materials, the company transitioned into high-precision manufacturing during the mid-20th century and has since built a global presence in advanced materials and components.

In its electronics segment, Ibiden produces printed circuit boards (PCBs) and semiconductor packaging substrates used in a range of consumer, industrial and telecommunications applications.

