Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Down 45.3% in February

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 337,948 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the January 29th total of 617,610 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,122.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 301 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,122.8 days.

Japan Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of Japan Tobacco stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. Japan Tobacco has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc is one of the world’s largest tobacco companies, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter under the symbol JAPAF. The company’s core business centers on the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco products, which include cigarettes, cigars and smokeless tobacco. In recent years, Japan Tobacco has expanded its portfolio to include electronic nicotine delivery systems and heat-not-burn devices as part of its strategy to offer reduced-risk alternatives to traditional smoking.

Among its leading brands are Mevius (formerly Mild Seven), Winston and licensed varieties of Camel, alongside a range of imported premium offerings such as Natural American Spirit.

