Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.6667.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of THC stock opened at $238.68 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $109.82 and a 1-year high of $240.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total transaction of $430,089.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,945.60. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

