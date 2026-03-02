Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,050.39 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,053.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $931.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

