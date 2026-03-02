Bae Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.79 and last traded at $119.51, with a volume of 62556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAESY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Bae Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bae Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bae Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Bae Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAESY

Bae Systems Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bae Systems

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Bae Systems by 3,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bae Systems by 73.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bae Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bae Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bae Systems by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bae Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc is a global defense, security and aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of military and related products and services. Formed in 1999 through the combination of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems, the company supplies platforms, systems and support across air, land, maritime and cyber domains. Its portfolio spans combat and support aircraft systems, naval shipbuilding and subsystems, armored and land combat solutions, electronic and sensor systems, munitions, and intelligence, surveillance and cybersecurity capabilities.

BAE Systems serves government and military customers worldwide, with particularly large footprints in the United Kingdom and the United States as well as operations and sales across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bae Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bae Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.