Aussie Broadband (ASX:ABB) Insider Phillip Britt Sells 500,000 Shares

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Britt sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.11, for a total value of A$2,555,000.00.
Phillip Britt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 25th, Phillip Britt sold 500,000 shares of Aussie Broadband stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.00, for a total value of A$2,500,000.00.
Aussie Broadband Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.49.
Aussie Broadband Dividend Announcement
About Aussie Broadband
Aussie Broadband Limited provides telecommunications services to residential and businesses in Australia. It operates in four segments: Residential, Business, Wholesale, and Enterprise & Government. The company offers g fixed broadband, telephony, mobile, and other value add services; and connectivity, voice, managed network, security, cloud, and support services. It also provides a range of other telecommunications services, including voice over internet protocol (VoIP), mobile plans and headsets, and entertainment bundles to residential, small business, and enterprise customers.
