Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 40,941 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,008,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,941 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,691,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PG has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.0%
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $166.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $388.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.05. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $179.99.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.
Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Market note: several market pieces highlighted that PG shares advanced while the broader market declined, reflecting investor preference for defensive, dividend-bearing consumer staples. This helps explain the intraday strength. Procter & Gamble (PG) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Positive Sentiment: Brand activation: Old Spice launched a limited-edition Old Spice x The Super Mario Galaxy Movie grooming collection — a high-visibility marketing tie-in that can boost short-term sales and shelf relevance for a core male grooming franchise. SMELL SUPER: Old Spice and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Launch Cosmic Grooming Collection With New Out-of-This-World Scents
- Positive Sentiment: Longer-term opportunity: a brand-licensing industry report lists P&G among leading brands in a growing licensing market — a potential incremental revenue/royalty avenue and positive signal for IP monetization strategies. Brand Licensing Industry Analysis Report 2026-2035
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: commentary asks whether PG remains attractive after recent share strength, noting solid multi-year returns but raising valuation/relative-value questions for long-term buyers. Useful for investors weighing entry points. Is Procter & Gamble (PG) Still Attractive After Recent Share Price Strength?
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend context: a roundup recommending dividend ETFs highlights demand for yield-focused allocations; PG’s dividend profile makes it a beneficiary of that investor preference, though ETF flows are a broader factor. Got $10,000? Put It in These Dividend ETFs Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand-level PR: Native (a P&G personal-care brand) will attend AAAAI 2026 to introduce a Sensitive Series — a niche product/medical-marketing activity that supports brand credibility but is unlikely to move the stock materially by itself. Native to Attend the AAAAI 2026 Annual Meeting
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff risk: a sector piece on tariffs, margins and the Q4 earnings season flags that tariff-driven cost pressures can squeeze retailer and consumer-packaged-goods margins; rising input or import tariffs remain a potential headwind for P&G’s gross margins and near-term earnings upside. Tariffs, Margins and the Q4 Earnings Season
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 343,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,545,448 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Profile
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
