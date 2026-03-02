7,283 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Acquired by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,431,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 318,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $810,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $102.99 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $103.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

