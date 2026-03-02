Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TZOO

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $278,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,662,696 shares in the company, valued at $25,528,991.12. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Holger Bartel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,400. This trade represents a 166.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders acquired 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,077,000 and sold 102,500 shares worth $727,150. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 1,242.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 3,188.4% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 42,900.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Trading Down 2.3%

Travelzoo stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $16.77.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $22.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 120.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) is a global internet media company specializing in publishing curated travel, entertainment and local deals to a subscriber base of millions. Through its website, mobile applications and weekly email newsletters, Travelzoo partners with airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and local merchants to promote time-sensitive offers at discounted rates. The company generates revenue primarily from media commissions, advertising arrangements and marketing services provided to its hotel and resort partners.

Founded in 1998, Travelzoo went public on the NASDAQ in 2003 under the ticker symbol TZOO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.