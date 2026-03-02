Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 312,476 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 58.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 845,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,476 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $27,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BALT. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,306,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,983,000 after acquiring an additional 529,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,825,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,652 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,072,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,402,000 after purchasing an additional 360,840 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 880,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,754 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 858,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BALT opened at $33.76 on Monday. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 52 week low of $30.07 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.