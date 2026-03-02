Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.1667.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBI. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Janus International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 243,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 101,695 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Janus International Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,567,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,874,000 after purchasing an additional 95,032 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Janus International Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 806,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 65,768 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

JBI opened at $6.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $965.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. Janus International Group has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

