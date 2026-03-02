Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDSGet Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $519.6667.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $184.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $524.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dillard’s from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 28,394.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 226,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,354,000 after buying an additional 225,734 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 756.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,554,000 after purchasing an additional 62,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Stock Down 1.3%

DDS opened at $604.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $640.77 and a 200-day moving average of $618.97. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $282.24 and a fifty-two week high of $741.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $13.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.98 by $3.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc (NYSE:DDS), headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard’s equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dillard's (NYSE:DDS)

