Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AHH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $7.50 price target on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Berman McAleer LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,317,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 46,370 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3,588.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,115,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 1,084,825 shares in the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 800.0% in the second quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $647.48 million, a PE ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of retail, office and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio primarily comprises neighborhood and community shopping centers, urban infill retail sites and select office buildings located in high-growth markets. Armada Hoffler also provides in-house property management and leasing services, leveraging its vertically integrated platform to enhance asset value and tenant satisfaction.

Founded on a legacy of commercial real estate development dating back to the 1970s, Armada Hoffler went public in 2016 through a strategic combination of private real estate entities.

