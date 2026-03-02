WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Posts Earnings Results

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.91%.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at WhiteHorse Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart D. Aronson bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 67,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,600. This trade represents a 11.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bolduc bought 8,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $62,728.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 263,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,249.02. The trade was a 3.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 44,676 shares of company stock valued at $310,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WHF) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s primary objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by making debt and equity investments in privately held middle-market companies. WhiteHorse Finance seeks to partner with established businesses across a range of industries, providing flexible financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations.

The company’s investment portfolio predominantly comprises senior secured loans, second-lien debt, subordinated debt and select equity interests.

