Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Five Below worth $25,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Five Below by 705.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $221.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $229.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.94.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.46. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.96%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Guggenheim set a $225.00 price objective on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total value of $1,365,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,128.17. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 8,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $1,709,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 45,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,197,382.60. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,769 shares of company stock worth $9,365,308. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

