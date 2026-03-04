Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 3,637 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, December 29th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

In related news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. This represents a 91.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $190.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.19. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $166.88 and a 1 year high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 126.16%.

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

