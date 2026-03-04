Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) & Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Head to Head Comparison

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) and Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Colony Bankcorp and Touchstone Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Colony Bankcorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.61%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than Touchstone Bankshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 13.51% 9.64% 0.85% Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Touchstone Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Touchstone Bankshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $132.18 million 3.20 $23.87 million $1.59 12.51 Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $1.61 million $0.65 21.92

Colony Bankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Touchstone Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Touchstone Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Touchstone Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Colony Bankcorp beats Touchstone Bankshares on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards; and digital banking, treasury, wealth management, and financial planning services. It has branches in northern North Carolina and south-central Virginia. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Prince George, Virginia.

