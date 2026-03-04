Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,470 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,007.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,050.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $936.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $950.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,070.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

