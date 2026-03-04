Reviewing Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG) & ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA)

Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG – Get Free Report) and ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Andersen Group and ACV Auctions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andersen Group 0 2 0 4 3.33 ACV Auctions 1 4 0 2 2.43

ACV Auctions has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.16%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Andersen Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

88.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Andersen Group and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andersen Group N/A N/A N/A ACV Auctions -8.71% -6.17% -2.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Andersen Group and ACV Auctions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andersen Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ACV Auctions $759.61 million 1.27 -$66.14 million ($0.38) -14.61

Andersen Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ACV Auctions.

Summary

Andersen Group beats ACV Auctions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andersen Group

Our mission is to deliver exceptional client service grounded in integrity, transparency, and excellence. Since our founding in 2002, we have experienced rapid and sustained growth, powered by our people, our values and our relentless commitment to innovative, client-focused solutions. Building on the rich traditions and culture of the former Arthur Andersen, we are driven by a bold vision to lead in a complex global marketplace, creating lasting value for our clients, our people and our investors. We are a leading provider of independent tax, valuation and financial advisory services to individuals and family offices, businesses and institutional clients in the United States. We have strategically expanded our business to build an integrated platform of service offerings that enables us to solve our clients’ most complex tax and financial challenges. The success of our approach is reflected in our consistent growth to date, having delivered a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% since 2003, the first full fiscal year following our formation, through December 31, 2024, and a net income CAGR of 24% since 2009, the first full fiscal year following our management buyout from HSBC, through December 31, 2024. We have achieved this by delivering specialized technical expertise combined with practical advice, supported by our widely recognized and strong firm culture, integrated services offerings and global capabilities. Our global reach is facilitated through our membership in Andersen Global, a Swiss association of over 300 member and collaborating firms. Our differentiated approach to client service is rooted in our firm values that emphasize quality of service, collaboration and stewardship. We strive for excellence by leveraging the extensive experience of our Managing Directors, many of whom are thought leaders in their respective fields, and ensuring that they are deeply involved in client service through our low-leverage operating model. Our leadership team has created a collaborative working environment, ensuring that our clients benefit from high-functioning teams and access to Managing Directors across our multiple service lines. We also place a high premium on stewardship as we focus on nurturing our professionals’ development, fostering a vibrant workplace conducive to long-term careers and creating an environment of continuous learning. Taken together, our firm culture supports our resilient business and low employee turnover, enabling us to consistently deliver high-quality services to our clients. Built on the legacy of Arthur Andersen, we believe our brand is one of the most globally recognized and respected names within professional services. Associated with commitment to the highest standards of professionalism, the Andersen brand stands for a culture of excellence, superior client service, deep talent and consistent growth. These defining qualities of our brand have helped serve as a catalyst for meaningful and sustained client growth and continue to drive our ability to attract new clients and talented professionals today. Our ability to deliver exceptional client service is further bolstered by our membership in Andersen Global. As the founding member of Andersen Global, we have created a strategic set of relationships with member and collaborating firms worldwide, which enable us to better deliver services internationally at scale. With over 50,000 professionals and 3,000 partners operating in over 180 countries as of September 30, 2025, Andersen Global and its affiliates provide our clients with access to deep tax, legal and financial expertise that is differentiated from traditional multinational consulting firms and is complemented by on-the-ground experience with local business practices and regulations. Our foundational role in Andersen Global and the depth and breadth of expertise offered by its member and collaborating firms give us the ability to service our U.S. clients internationally. We have built a multidimensional independent advisory firm with the ability to provide differentiated services across tax and financial services to address our clients’ most complex challenges. Our primary end-to-end services offerings include: • Private Client Services. We provide comprehensive tax and financial services for individuals and families, addressing complex client matters involving multigenerational wealth, charitable giving and trust and estate planning. • Business Tax Services. We offer a broad range of scalable, integrated tax-related consulting and compliance services for businesses, helping organizations with managing their tax planning, compliance and reporting needs effectively. • Alternative Investment Funds. We deliver comprehensive tax and financial services for a range of investment funds including family offices, funds of funds, hedge funds, private equity funds, venture capital funds and real estate investment trusts. • Valuation Services. We provide clients with in-depth, independent valuation expertise that helps clients navigate tax laws and regulations and comply with important regulatory requirements. Since our inception, we have made a deliberate decision not to provide audit or related financial statement attestation services. As a result, we are not limited by the associated regulations that audit firms are subject to in the United States and internationally. This allows us to offer a comprehensive suite of non-audit services tailored to our clients’ specific needs, enabling us to build a differentiated, trusted relationship with them. We meet our clients’ most critical needs because of our distinctly qualified and talented professionals. We have rapidly increased our headcount over the past several years, employing over 2,300 personnel in 26 locations across the United States as of September 30, 2025. In addition, through Andersen Global, we have a global reach that gives us access to additional professionals worldwide. In an industry in which access to talent is a critical differentiator, we believe we benefit from long staff tenure and low attrition rates that help us maintain long-lasting client relationships. As of December 31, 2024, our average Managing Director tenure exceeded ten years, and our average client-facing non-partner attrition rate over the past three years, excluding involuntary terminations, was approximately 17% compared to the industry average of approximately 21%. This low attrition rate reflects our focus on investing in and retaining our talent. Since our founding, we have never implemented any broad-based layoffs, despite having operated through several periods of significant economic uncertainty. We attract a highly diverse range of clients across the United States and internationally. As of September 30, 2025, we had performed services for over 11,900 client groups across the United States, representing an increase of 6% from September 30, 2024. Client groups will often comprise multiple client engagements with different entities or individuals, such as multiple subsidiaries of an entity, multiple principals within a single private equity fund or multiple individuals or trusts within a single wealthy family. Accordingly, we had over 21,000 client engagements in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 representing an increase of 7% from the nine months ended September 30, 2024. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, we derived approximately 52% of our revenue from private client services, 34% from business tax services, 10% from alternative investment fund services and 4% from valuation services. We believe that our exceptional level of service and the expertise that we provide has enabled us to build long-lasting client relationships. In 2024, approximately 74% of our revenue came from client groups that have engaged our services for more than three years. Andersen Group Inc. was formed as a Delaware corporation in April 2025. Prior to this offering, Andersen Group Inc. had no material assets and has not engaged in any business or other activities except in connection with the reorganization transactions and this offering. After the completion of this offering, Andersen Group Inc. will be the managing member of Andersen Tax Holdings LLC, which was originally organized under the name WTAS Holdings LLC in December 2007 in connection with a management buyout transaction from HSBC USA Inc. Andersen Tax Holdings LLC owns the main operating entity, Andersen Tax LLC. Andersen Tax LLC was previously known as WTAS LLC, which was the successor entity to Wealth and Tax Advisory Services, Inc., which was founded in 2002. In 2014, we acquired the rights to the Andersen trademarks and rebranded ourselves as Andersen Tax Holdings LLC and Andersen Tax LLC. Our principal executive offices are located in San Francisco, California.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

