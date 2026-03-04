iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY is Fiduciary Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,134 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 637.8% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

