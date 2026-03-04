SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

