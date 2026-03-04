Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Receives $64.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.1786.

Several research firms have commented on O. Loop Capital set a $69.00 target price on Realty Income in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $66.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 276.92%.

Trending Headlines about Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,478,910,000 after acquiring an additional 684,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,559,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,599,676,000 after purchasing an additional 531,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,206,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,655,991,000 after purchasing an additional 793,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Realty Income by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,291,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,863,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,144,000 after purchasing an additional 192,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

See Also

