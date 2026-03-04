Reviewing Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) & Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) and Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ituran Location and Control and Eastern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control 16.23% 27.68% 16.11% Eastern 2.96% 7.18% 3.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Ituran Location and Control shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Eastern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ituran Location and Control shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Eastern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control $336.26 million N/A $53.65 million $2.84 16.02 Eastern $272.75 million 0.41 -$8.53 million $1.24 15.02

This table compares Ituran Location and Control and Eastern”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ituran Location and Control has higher revenue and earnings than Eastern. Eastern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ituran Location and Control, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ituran Location and Control has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastern has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ituran Location and Control pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Eastern pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ituran Location and Control pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastern pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ituran Location and Control has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Ituran Location and Control is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ituran Location and Control and Eastern, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eastern 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Ituran Location and Control beats Eastern on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also delivers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance, including the provision of traffic reports and directions, as well as information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities; and Connected Car, a service platform that includes a back-office application, a telematics device installed in the vehicle, mobile apps for IOS and Android users, and interface using the car infotainment screen, as well as usage based insurance and auto financing services. This segment serves insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The Telematics Products segment offers Base Site, a radio receiver that includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries. It also provides rotary latches, compression latches, draw latches, hinges, camlocks, key switches, padlocks, and handles; and development and program management services for custom electromechanical and mechanical systems for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and customer applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures proprietary vision technology for OEMs and aftermarket applications, as well as offers aftermarket components to the heavy- and medium-duty truck, motorhome, and bus markets. The Eastern Company was founded in 1858 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

