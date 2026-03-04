Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 736,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $159,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $225.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $230.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

