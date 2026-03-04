ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Holdings Cut by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 5.1% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.8% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in ASML by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in ASML by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: ASML is actively developing new tools aimed at advanced packaging, larger chip designs and 3D stacking to capture AI-chip growth — a long-term revenue expansion beyond EUV that could materially grow addressable market. Exclusive: ASML plots future of chipmaking tools for AI beyond EUV
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts/press coverage repeated the strategic push across outlets, fueling investor interest in ASML’s move into AI packaging — coverage includes TechSpot and Yahoo Finance reporting on the product roadmap and market opportunity. ASML looks beyond EUV, plans new tools for larger chips and 3D packaging
- Positive Sentiment: UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating on ASML, supporting demand from institutional investors. ASML gets a buy rating from UBS
- Positive Sentiment: ASML reported transactions under its current share buyback program, which can support the stock by reducing float and signaling capital-return priority. ASML reports buyback transactions
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst positioning remains constructive (average rating around “moderate buy”), which supports medium-term demand but leaves limited near-term upside without execution catalysts. ASML receives average rating of Moderate Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in recent feeds show strange/zero values and NaN changes — data appears unreliable and should not be treated as a clear signal of rising bearish bets.
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the strategy news, shares pulled back amid a broader market uptick and profit-taking after intraday gains; coverage flagged session losses that suggest near-term volatility while investors reassess execution risk. ASML stock falls amid market uptick
- Negative Sentiment: Some commentary frames the expansion as a strategic gamble versus partners like TSMC — concerns about customer dynamics, development costs and time-to-market could pressure sentiment until tangible orders or milestones appear. ASML Targets TSM in Advanced Packaging
ASML opened at $1,360.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,335.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,096.38. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,547.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $535.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.88.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $3.1771 dividend. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
