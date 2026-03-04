ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Holdings Cut by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 5.1% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.8% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in ASML by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in ASML by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Trending Headlines about ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $1,360.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,335.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,096.38. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,547.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $535.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $3.1771 dividend. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.