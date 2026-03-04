Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) EVP Thomas Arnst Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Arnst sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $5,616,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,128.48. The trade was a 74.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $242.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1 year low of $109.82 and a 1 year high of $243.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 6.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

